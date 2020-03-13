Coronavirus update

The measures put in place to combat this new coronavirus in North Brabant will remain in place until the end of the month. Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced this in the special press conference yesterday.

It was also announced that events with more than 100 people are not allowed to take place. He explained why the schools still remain open. It is because young people and children do not belong to the high-risk group, he said. Closing the schools would mean parents would have to stay at home.

That while many parents are needed in, for example, care facilities. Colleges and universities across the country have been asked not to have classes on location and shall remain shut. The Cabinet is being strongly criticised by the House of Representatives for keeping primary and secondary schools open. There is, however, no news on this topic as of now.

City Council meetings suspended

The Eindhoven Municipality has also cancelled all council and committee meetings starting next week to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. This step was taken after advice from the Regional Policy Team. The suggestion follows the earlier steps that have been taken in North Brabant, such as cancelling events with more than 1,000 visitors.

A GGD (Municipal Health Services) Brabant-Zuidoost employee has also became infected with the coronavirus. This was after the laboratory research carried out by the Dutch Health Department. The relevant GGD will keep an eye on the staff with whom the employee has been in contact. This will be done for the next two weeks.

A corona infection has also been diagnosed at the Berckelhof branch of the Vitalis healthcare organisation. The GGD is going to start a contact survey to find out who the sick resident has been in contact with. This was what the care organisation said in a press release.

