New Residents Plaza now open

The Eindhoven Municipality’s opened the new Residents Plaza’s doors this morning. The city hall has been completely revamped and is now much more sustainable.

The council chamber and all offices will soon be renovated too. The City hall will also house the public counters again. “We are making it easier for residents to arrange an increasing number of things digitally. Despite this, these counters serve an essential function. It is the face of the City Council,” says Eindhoven Councillor, Marcel Oosterveer.

The public counters now also have different colours, such as green, blue and yellow. There are different colours for applying for documents and collecting, for example, your passport. The plaza’s operating hours have been extended too.

Extended hours?

On most days, this will be from 08:30 to 17:00. From the end of March, there will also be a trial run that will see the facilities open later on Monday evenings, as well as on Saturday mornings. This pilot project will run until the end of August.

There is still some work to be done – new furniture should arrive in April. The entrance is not completely ready yet either. There is a temporary staircase because the delivery of the concrete staircase has been delayed. This should be ready by the end of April. In May, the council chamber and the committee room will also be remodelled, so that all political meetings can take place in the City hall again.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven