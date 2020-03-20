Dutch king to address the nation

This evening, King Willem-Alexander will address the nation on television about the coronavirus crisis. The speech will be broadcast live at 19:00 on Omroep Brabant, and people can follow it (in Dutch) on TV, the radio, or via the internet.

It is the first time the king will address the population about this crisis. Last Monday, the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, also addressed the nation. He told viewers about the virus’s far-reaching implications. That speech attracted almost seven million viewers, which is an unprecedented number.

King Willem-Alexander is not the first monarch to address his people in this time of crisis. Other royals such as King Philippe of Belgium, King Harald of Norway, and the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth gave their people a boost earlier this week. They called for solidarity and kindness in these uncertain times.

This coronavirus crisis is also affecting the royal family. King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima, and their three daughters are all practicing social distancing. The royal family was on holiday in a ski resort in Lech, Austria, at the end of February. Coronavirus cases have since been confirmed there.

The royals plan to isolate themselves until at least until 21 March.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta

Editor: Melinda Walraven