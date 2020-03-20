PSV and supporters reminisce during corona down-time

During this enforced football-free period, PSV and supporters are looking back on fond memories via digital channels.

In an effort to maintain a relationship with supporters, PSV has compiled a digital ‘lucky packet’ with videos and tips to stay healthy. In this way visitors are challenged to work-out like the PSV-squad. Historical games, documentaries and vlogs are also available on the digital platform. The material has been bundled under the hashtag #psvwestandtogether and by following the link.

Watching the legendary cup-game against Steaua together

PSV supporters have been also been reminiscing during the enforced break in games. On Twitter they requested that all supporters relive the historic eurocup duel PSV versus Steaua Bucharest (1989) together at 19:30 yesterday. Although the video is readily available on Youtube, the organisers requested everyone start at the same time. While chatting about the game, a feeling of togetherness was created.

The legendary game against Steaua Bucharest, with the famous commentary from Evert ten Napel (“Romario…Will it be his third? Will it be his THIRD? It is his third!! What a world goal!!!”) is available in moderate video quality.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Ame Harris