COVID-19: Council gives update

Eindhoven Mayor, John Jorritsma, and city councillors addressed the public today. Among others, the following was addressed.

The measures put in place for children who find themselves in dangerous family situations will be the same treatment as those whose parents work in vital professions. For example, this measure applies to children who suffer from domestic violence or whose parents have psychological problems. These vulnerable children will be welcomed in certain schools and other care centres in the Eindhoven region.

Support home education

According to Eindhoven’s Councilor for Education, Stijn Steenbakkers, 650 laptops are needed for this. Four hundred have already been distributed to support home education.

Ban on gatherings

Mayor Jorritsma intends to act more strictly on the prohibition of public meetings with more than two people. “We first warn people and warn; then we enforce the rule.” At least 65 officers will be trained for enforcement purpose. The fine for breaking this rule is €400 for private individuals; for companies, it is €4,000.

More measures

Entrepreneurs would receive deferral for taxes. The tourist taxes can also be paid early next year.

For the next four months, supermarkets are allowed to receive supplies more often and open longer on Sundays.

Sports clubs that are affected by the corona crisis could claim the same financial support (i.e. €4,000) as other affected entrepreneurs.

Councillor Yasin Torunoglu stated that the Municipality is working on benefit applications. In the past two days, there have been 1,100 application from freelancers in the region. That number is usually 200 for a whole year.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Shufei

Editor: Melinda Walraven