Corona help groups arise

People are very willing to help each other in the bizarre times we have today due to the coronavirus. Many coordinated groups have emerged to bring supply and demand together.

Here you can find an overview of the groups on social media. Many are in Dutch but we see that in the groups there are both requests for help and offers to help in English. We also took a poll if there was a need for a corona help group in English amongst the internationals but the reply was mostly that people prefered to join the existing groups, also to emphasise the importance of getting through this together.

Coronahulp Eindhoven

General help and offer posts (shopping, sharing food, online services)

Their Facebook page.

Coronahulp Stratum

Stratum (Eindhoven) neighbourhood help

Their Facebook page.

Zorgsamen buurt Gerardusplein

Gerardusplein (Eindhoven) neighbourhood help

Their website.

Coronahulp Woensel Zuid

Woensel Zuid (South) (Eindhoven) neighbourhood help

Their Facebook page.

Coronahulp Gestel

Gestel (Eindhoven) neighbourhood help

Their Facebook page.

Coronahulp Tongelre

Tongelre (Eindhoven) neighbourhood help

Their Facebook page.

Samen voor Eindhoven

Helping elderly people

Their website page

Corona Durf te vragen/ helpen Brabant

Especially for Corona requests and offers in the province of Brabant

Their Facebook page.

Rode Kruis (Red Cross)

Overall help requests and offer matching, nation-wide

Their website

NL voor elkaar

General help requests and offers, a national platform with some posts in and around Eindhoven.

Their website.

Join2Help

Entrepreneurs helping each other

Their Facebook page

Koppl.nl

An existing platform, for organisations and private people

Their website.

Do you know more, let us know, we will add them here. ([email protected]).