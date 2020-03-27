‘City’s water is not contaminated’

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the coronavirus was also found in Eindhoven’s sewage system. But according to Erik De Ridder, chairman of the board, this should not cause concern.

“It has been investigated. The virus was indeed found in our sewage water, but there is often some kind of virus in it. There are, of course, all kinds of impurities in stool. We remove all of these from the sewerage water. An external agency has examined the water, which we send back into nature. The virus was not found in that water.”

“We continue to test that water. People do not have to worry about our drinking water at all. There are very strict requirements for that. The drinking water in our region is supplied by BrabantWater. De Dommel Waterboard’s work continues as usual even during this corona crisis. However, a lot of adjustments have been made.

Water purification process continues as usual

All the waterboard’s office staff is now working from home. But essential processes continue as much as possible. “The employees who work in the water purification process have to come to work,” says the chairman of the waterboard, Erik de Ridder. “These employees now work in smaller, unchanging groups.”

“Under normal circumstances, employees sometimes change location. Now, they stay in one place. If you are allocated to be in Eindhoven, then that is where you stay for the entire period. In this way, we are trying to limit the chance of infection as much as possible.”

“You do not want to consider sewage water no longer being purified. Within a short time, the contamination will spread throughout the city and surrounding areas. So, sewage treatment simply has to continue. That is what we are trying to do with a minimum workforce. We want to reduce the risk of contamination,” concludes De Ridder.

