50 low-income pupils get laptops

Earlier this week, 50 pupils from low-income families were able to collect a laptop from the Stedelijk College in Eindhoven.

Not every family in the city has it in their budget to provide their children with these kinds of devices. Especially now, when distance education is required. The laptops come from Stichting Leergeld. This organisation offers financial support to children who, for economic reasons, would otherwise not be able to participate in various school activities.

The students can now follow all online lessons at home. Students in primary and secondary education started digital education en masse last week. This was done to help prevent coronavirus from spreading further.

According to Stichting Leergeld, other parents in Eindhoven with very tight budgets can also sign up for assistance. That will make it possible for their kids also to follow this digital education.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven