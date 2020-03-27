60 more patients moved from Brabant to hospitals outside the province

Another 60 patients who were hospitalised in Brabant were moved to hospitals elsewhere in the country yesterday. This has been reported by the Regional Consultation on Acute Care.

Since last Friday, a total of some 450 patients from Brabant have been relocated. Most of them were patients who had been infected with the coronavirus. Patients are being transferred to ensure that sufficient capacity remains available in Brabant, including in the ICU departments. New patients can, therefore, be admitted.

Up to now, this has been coordinated via the regional command centre in Tilburg. Now, a national coordination centre has been set up. It operates from Erasmus MC in Rotterdam and is currently oversees the relocation of patients.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering lessons in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven