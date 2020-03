The City Council has closed another drug house. This time in Kievitstraat, Geldrop.

At the end of January, the police found a cannabis nursery in the house’s attic. Sixty plants were found growing there. Investigations revealed they had also been harvested earlier.

This comes after another closure of the same kind in Eindhoven the day before.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven