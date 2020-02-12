Police storm house

The police have raided a house, looking for a suspect involved this morning’s stabbing in Stratum.

The police suspected the man might be inside a house on Leenderweg. They surrounded the building, and a policeman in riot gear entered the house. The suspect was not in the house. The police are, therefore, still looking for him.

The stabbing occurred earlier this morning near Heezerweg, after an argument between two men. One of them, a 38-year-old man, is said to have stabbed. According to the police, his identity is known, and they are still looking for him too.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven