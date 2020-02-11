Armed, masked robbers target house in Geldrop

A house on Emopad in Geldrop was robbed by three masked men with a gun. This happened in the early hours of today.

The three men entered the house and threatened the residents with a gun. It is not yet known whether anything was taken or anyone was injured. The report of the robbery reached the police at 04:50.

The police have started an investigation. They are trying to secure possible camera images of the three perpetrators in the neighbourhood.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven