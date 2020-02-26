Metamorphosis outside V&D building started

The demolition of the outside of the former V&D building in the centre of Eindhoven has started.

The former V&D building is being redeveloped and will be given a new look and feel. According to the Municipality, various measures will be taken to guarantee the safety of the shopping public, including building fences on Rechtestraat and Vrijstraat. The shops and homes in the vicinity of the former V&D building will remain accessible.

Demolition on the inside started at the end of January. The building will be stripped there.

Source: www.studio040.nl

