50PLUS concerned about Airbnb

Airbnb seems to be growing in Eindhoven. A local political party, 50PLUS, is concerned because that growth is disrupting the city’s housing market.

Last year, stricter rules were introduced for room rentals and house splitting in Eindhoven. Still, it seems that Airbnb rental website has more accommodation available in Eindhoven. In 2018, it was about 250 addresses; now it seems to have reached 300.

The rental of rooms via Airbnb meant Eindhoven lost €300,000 in tourist tax in 2018. 50PLUS is afraid this amount has only increased further now that the number of rooms on the website has increased.

However, according to the political party, what is even more important is that higher room occupancy and housing splits will disrupt the already turbulent housing market in Eindhoven. The group drew attention to this at the beginning of September. The party believes that there are no proper rules for Airbnb.

Council of State ruling

The party’s councillor said earlier that he took the situation in Amsterdam as a guideline. The Dutch capital has been struggling for years with a proliferation of apartments and rooms rented through Airbnb.

Last week, a ruling was passed in the city of Amsterdam’s fight against Airbnb. The Raad van State (Council of State) ruled that Airbnb rentals are illegal in that city. 50PLUS now wants to know what Eindhoven’s city councillors think this ruling means for the situation in Eindhoven.

The Council of State is an independent advisory board. It councils the government on legislation and administration. It is also the highest general administrative court in the country.

The group itself is considering permit requirements and wants to know when that is possible. Also, 50PLUS wants to know how the Municipality intends to collect the tourist tax from the Airbnb accommodation in Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven