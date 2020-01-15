Lightyear wants to make more, cheaper solar cars

The Eindhoven-based company, Lightyear, wants to bring a more affordable solar-powered car on the market. The solar car manufacturer also wants to make more vehicles.

Lightyear’s goal is to produce more than 100,000 solar-powered cars a year by 2023. The company is not going to do this entirely on its own. They will work together with technological partners to achieve this. Lightyear will mainly concentrate on the development of solar technology and its car models.

By working with technology partners, Lightyear not only wants to increase production significantly. It also wants to make its vehicles more affordable. Currently, a Lightyear One, the manufacturer’s first model, still costs more than EUR100,000. By making many more cars, the company wants to lower the price of new models to around EUR50,000.

Clean mobility

Lightyear now produces only a handful of solar cars. Lex Hoefsloot, CEO of Lightyear, is, however, convinced 100,000 vehicles a year is achievable by 2023. “We are convinced this is the way to accelerate our development, make our intended impact, and take responsibility – clean mobility for everyone, everywhere”.

The company’s mission is to generate a positive impact through technological innovation. That is what they want to do with their all-electric cars. The batteries in the Lightyear One are not only charged using a power outlet but also via solar panels embedded in the bodywork. These give the vehicle a range of up to 800 kilometres.

New investments

Lightyear is currently engaged in a new round of investments. The solar car manufacturer hopes to raise enough money to manufacture 946 Lightyear One cars. The exclusive series should go into production in 2021.

This series is vital for the Eindhoven company. It serves to facilitate the investment needed for the upscaling to 2023.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven