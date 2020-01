Someone tried to set a car on fire on Thursday evening on Imestrade in Eindhoven.

The fire brigade prevented the car from setting alight. Firelighters were found on the ground near the vehicle.

The police and fire brigade are investigating, in hopes of finding the culprit.

Source: www.studio040.nl

