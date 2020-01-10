Council giving away blue ‘Eindhoven’ signs used in railway station

The city council is giving away three of the large blue signs previously in place at the central railway station.

The signs are no longer in use after the station was renamed ‘Eindhoven Centraal’ (formerly ‘Eindhoven’).

A raffle will determine who wins the signs. Interested parties should contact the council via Facebook private message explaining why they should win.

There is one condition – the winner will have to collect the signs on Tuesday, 14 January at 16:30.

Winners will be informed via Facebook message on Friday afternoon.

Source: Studio040