Tractors moved off highway near HTC

This morning, police told farmers to remove their tractors from the A2 highway near Eindhoven’s High Tech Campus.

The police also did this on the A2 near Vught. A total of 16 tractors were involved. According to the police, these farm vehicles were causing dangerous situations on the motorway.

Many farmers again took part in protest actions today. They drove their tractors to the Mediapark in Hilversum and The Hague. This led to traffic jams in, among other places, Brabant, South and North Holland, and Gelderland. The farmers are protesting the stricter nitrogen rules proposed by the national government.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven