Oude Stadsgracht in the centre of Eindhoven is not accessible from Vestdijk today (Wednesday). The street that crosses Stratumseind is manned by a pointsman who is diverting traffic.

New asphalt is being laid on Vestdijk. Oude Stadsgracht is therefore not accessible until 18:00. It is also not possible to park in the Medina car park for the day.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven