Firearm and hard drugs found in home

By
Seetha
-
Photo credit: Studi040

The police found a firearm, a large amount of ammunition and hard drugs in a home in Eindhoven on Monday afternoon. The 34-year-old resident has been arrested.

The police tracked down the man after a report of a threat with a firearm. The suspect’s home was searched. Officers found a gun, ammunition and a batch of hard drugs there.

The 34-year-old Eindhoven resident has been arrested. The firearm, drugs and ammunition have been seized. The suspect will be interrogated by investigators later today. He will have to appear in court at a later date.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha

