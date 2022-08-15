Almost half a million visitors to Park Hilaria

More than 450,000 people attended the event between August 5 and 14, which was back to normal for the first time after two corona years. Organiser Mariola Scheepstra of Eindhoven247 is very satisfied with that number of visitors.

“The last ten days have been highly satisfactory. Thanks to the operators, suppliers, volunteers and of course all visitors, this edition of Park Hilaria will also go down in the books as a very successful event, “says Scheepstra.

In addition, the fair was also relatively successful for wheelchair users. Improvements had been made after disabled visitors had complained about poor accesibility.

Next year, Park Hilaria will take place from August 4 to 13.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha