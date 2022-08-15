Warning of fierce thunderstorms with hail and gusts of wind

The Royal Meteorological Institute (KNMI) warns of thunderstorms that may occur in the south of the Netherlands. For Brabant and Limburg, code yellow applies until six PM on Monday evening. According to the KNMI, the thunderstorms can be accompanied locally by hail and wind gusts up to sixty kilometres per hour.

“Showers are indeed forecast but whether it goes completely wild remains to be seen,” says Johnny Willemsen of Weerplaza. “The showers that are moving from Belgium and, will only provide some rain at the beginning of the afternoon. Then we have to wait and see if it clears up again. If the sun breaks through and the temperature rises to 30 degrees, you have a chance of really bright thunderstorms at the end of the afternoon or in the evening. But they could also be lacking, so we have to wait and see”.

“Tuesday will be a real summer day, with 27 to 30 degrees and a lot of sun. Wednesday, on the other hand, will be the wettest day of this week, but after that, we actually have quite nice days, with next weekend, for example, 24 degrees and quite a lot of sun.”

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translated by: Seetha