Park theatre welcomes 6th Dutch Silent Film Festival

After two online editions, there will be a new edition of the Dutch Silent Film Festival from 12th January. For four days, visitors can enjoy dozens of films with musical accompaniment by nationally and internationally renowned silent film musicians in the Parktheater in Eindhoven.

During the film festival, a varied selection of old silent films can be seen, such as the Dutch premiere of the rediscovery of one of the most sought-after silent films, namely Love Life and Laughter. A film from 1923. The main film this year is: Sherlock Jr by Buster Keaotns from 1924.

The Ukranian film, Pigs will always be pigs, will also be shown. A satirical comedy from 1931 that, according to the organisation of the Dutch Silent Film Festival, was only played in the Dovzhenko Centri, because the film was banned in the rest of Europe. The film ridicules the bureaucracy of the former Soviet Union.

The full program of the Dutch Silent Film Festival can be found on its website.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Louise