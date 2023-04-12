Police orchestra celebrates 75th anniversary with concert

The Politie Harmonie Oost-Brabant (police orchestra East Brabant) will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with an anniversary concert, featuring various musical guests. Among others, girl group OG3NE, Dutch soprano Maaike Hupperetz and the dancers of the Eindhoven-based Step by Step will be performing.



In collaboration with several soloists, including Liselotte Schellings, OG3NE and Maaike Hupperetz, the orchestra will take the stage on Sunday. Prior to the concert and during the intermission, the Nationale Politie Orkest (national police orchestra)’s Steel Band will play in the foyer. The Eindhoven dance school Step by Step will also be featured. The police orchestra wants to look back at its history with the concert.

Company Orchestra

With nearly fifty musicians, they are the corporate orchestra of the Politie Eenheid Oost Brabant (police unit East Brabant). The police orchestra performs four times a year in front of an audience. They also provide music during official occasions such as anniversaries, openings and police events.

Charities

The proceeds of the concert will go to three charities: the Stichting WensAmbulance Brabant (foundation wish ambulance Brabant), KNGF Geleidehond (Netherlands royal guide dog fund) and the Stichting Sociaalfonds Politie Eenheid (foundation social fund police unity East Brabant).

So on Sunday, 16 April, the orchestra will play at the Muziekgebouw in Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob