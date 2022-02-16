From Woensel to Wilhelminaplein: Carnaval fever everywhere

A wave of orders for Carnaval badges… and a chance to win a Carnaval tent on Wilhelminaplein. According to entrepreneur Caroline van Sonsbeek, these are all signs that this will be a carnival to remember.

Now that the corona measures seem to have been largely swept off the table, Carnaval jitters are rising in every corner of the city. At Caroline van Sonsbeek’s company in Woensel, orders for carnival badges are pouring in. As many as three hundred were produced last minute. The entrepreneur is a Carnaval enthusiast herself and thinks that the whole city will soon light up in all its fury. “People have Carnaval in their hearts. We have swallowed, we have waited, we have been patient. And now it is party time again.”

It is also bubbling up on Wilhelminaplein. Over the past few days, the plans have become increasingly grand, Frank van den Nieuwenhof, of Café Wilhelmina, says. Children’s Carnaval, a mass, even a short parade. “At first we assumed that it would not take place at all, but in the last few days we were overtaken by events. And we tried to arrange things anyway”.

Together, the owners of the square requested a permit for a Carnaval tent from the municipality. The permit has not yet been issued, but there is still a chance that it will be granted through an accelerated procedure. Of course, that depends entirely on the goodwill of the municipality.

