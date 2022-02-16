Mentally disabled people show their art: ‘This gives an extra boost’

The artists’ collective Kunst & Co (art & co) consists of people with a mental handicap. They paint canvases and make works of art. Their creations can now be seen at VDL Art in Heuvel Gallery in the Eindhoven city centre.

Kunst & Co is part of Lunet Zorg and offers support to people with a disability. In their shop on Hoogstraat in Eindhoven, colourful works of art are for sale throughout the year. But thanks to Jan van der Loo and Daniëlle Verschuren the artists can exhibit their creations in a real gallery.

Colours stand out

Alderman for Finance, Marcel Oosterveer, opened the exhibition. “Now they have their own gallery, where anyone can walk in and see their works of art. I myself am partially sighted, but the colours of Kunst & Co stand out everywhere”, Oosterveer says.

Recognition

Exhibiting the works in a gallery, which is also officially opened, gives the artists a token of recognition. “We can say that they are doing well, but that is the same as when your mother says it. The fact that they can now hear it from people they don’t know gives them an extra boost”, care supervisor Eva Righarts says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob