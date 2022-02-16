Protest march in the making against housing shortage

A protest march is planned through the city. Next month, Woonoffensief Eindhoven wants to draw attention to the housing shortage.

With tents on 18 Septemberplein the activists already asked attention for the housing shortage last Sunday.

The Woonoffensief is an initiative of the political youth organisations Communistische Jongerenbeweging (communist youth movement), Rood (red), Dwars (cross) and Jonge Socialisten (young socialists). “We find ourselves in the greatest housing crisis since the Second World War. Eindhoven presents itself as a centre of knowledge, the light city of the Netherlands. But when it comes to housing policy, all we see is darkness”, Lucas Nagtzaam, co-initiator, as reason for the protest, says.

According to the initiators, the system surrounding housing construction is broken. “It should not be a market, housing is a right”, Rutger Rauws, one of the founders, says. To turn the tide, Woonoffensief Eindhoven demands, among other things, accessible and cheap housing for everyone, more control on landlords, and nationalisation of construction.

Elections

So on 13 March, the last Sunday before the municipal elections, Woonoffensief Eindhoven organises a larger demonstration against the housing crisis, in the form of a protest march. “Everyone who is suffering from this housing crisis is invited to walk along and make their dissatisfaction heard”, Woonoffensief Eindhoven says.

The march starts at two o’clock in the afternoon on Anthony van Leeuwenhoeklaan and then moves towards Stadhuisplein.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob