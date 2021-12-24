Support package for sports clubs and cultural sector

At the beginning of next year, Eindhoven will present a new support package for all kinds of organizations in the city. The Corona crisis has badly hit sports clubs and cultural institutions. There is financial aid for them.

The plan is to reduce or waive the rent for cultural institutions and sports clubs. They wish to lend a helping hand to the creative makers. In addition, money will be set aside for better service to entrepreneurs. They will open a separate counter where they can go. Furthermore, there will be extra enforcers.

The package consists of support that will be extended, but there are also new measures. New measures include additional emergency support for the Effenaar and help for organizations to properly control the coronapas.

There is a fund of €15 million available for the package. The City Council has approved this. For the first part, the mayor and the councilors will set aside 4 million euros.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.