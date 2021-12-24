Carnival next year not yet cancelled

The carnival in Eindhoven next year in February is still not canceled. This is what the Federation Eindhoven Carnival says.

The organizers in Breda and Venlo have canceled all major carnival activities. Organizers there find it not responsible to continue with the event. The number of corona infections is still high, and the country is in a hard lockdown, until at least mid-January.

Parade

The Federation Eindhoven Carnival is not making such a decision yet. Also, the parade is not yet canceled. However, they have to first decide about the parade. Behind the scenes there is a ‘bit of building of trucks’, the federation informs.

Setbacks

Last year, there was no carnival due to the corona crisis. They organized an online part. The year before, the organizers canceled the parade of Lampegat due to strong winds.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.