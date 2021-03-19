GGD to speed up vaccination schedule

The GGD Brabant-Zuidoost is going to speed up the vaccinations. After a successful trial in Best, the logistics-related processes at the vaccination sites is going to be modified. In Helmond, an extra XL-vaccination site will come up.

A group of experts previously studied the logistics process at the vaccination locations. They decided to keep the administrative process separate from the vaccination process itself. That way, they realised they would be able to administer 40-60 shots per hour, instead of 18.

Following their advice, the GGD Brabant-Zuidoost carried out a trial in Best this weekend. It was such a success that all operating locations will eventually work this way.

There’s of course another change going to happen. The test and blood collecting locations will be scaled up in the coming period. The smaller operating locations in Valkenswaard, Helmond and Best will disappear. In Helmond there will be an XL vaccination location. The XL location in Eindhoven will remain.

This scaling up also has the necessary logistical advantages. “We can give several vaccines at every location and use personnel more efficiently,” says GGD program manager Gonny van Loon. “These reasons allow us to work faster and thus provide faster vaccinations to more residents.”

He further says, “We want to serve all our residents well. We want to reduce travel time, and at the same time, we want to get the available shots done as quickly as possible. These two XL locations can cater to a substantial number of people. In total, there are then 30 to 35 vaccination lines available. There are sufficient parking spaces and the locations are easily accessible. However, our vaccination speed is still dependent on the supply of vaccines,” says Van Loon.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta