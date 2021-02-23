Two cancer patients vaccinated out of ‘good intentions’

Employees of the GGD Brabant-Zuidoost vaccinated two cancer patients last week in Eindhoven. But they should not have been vaccinated.

It concerns a 78-year-old man who will receive chemotherapy in March and a younger man who will soon undergo surgery. They both begged for a vaccine, the AD reported on Tuesday.

Director Ellis Jeurissen of the GGD Brabant-Zuidoost has again instructed her staff, according to the newspaper, not to respond to such requests from people.

“My staffs have turned away as many as a hundred people from the gate, because they didn’t have an appointment,” she explains. “They helped these two cancer patients, out of good intentions.”

An exception

Jeurissen has forgiven the employees. “I myself have made an exception in another kind of distressing situation,” she indicates.

Still, she insists against such decision.’ “If I allow employees on the vaccination street to decide for themselves who gets a shot, that would create a division.”

GGD is implementing body

The president of the GGD, Mariënne van Dongen, emphasises in the AD that the GGD is only an implementing body. They do not decide who gets the vaccination, who does not.

The two cancer patients were vaccinated at the location of the Public Health Service in the Indoor Sports Center.

Source: omroepbrabant

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta