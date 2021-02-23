Lego brings Van Gogh to life with Starry Night

The Danish toy manufacturer, LEGO, is going to release a Lego version of the Van Gogh. They are coming up with the Brabant painter’s creation Starry Night.

The company announced this in a Facebook post. Van Gogh made Starry Night. Starry Night is undoubtedly one of his greatest masterpieces. He made it in the southern French town of Arles.

Van Gogh was born and raised in Brabant and experienced his first important period as an artist in Nuenen.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta who also gives online INBURGERING classes.