Eindhoven-based company develops virtual classroom for schools

Sitting in a classroom learning while at home in your living room. Impossible. Or is it? A local company has developed VRinSchool, a new educational method in which pupils attend the classroom and receive lessons virtually.

A number of secondary schools have already started using this new way of teaching. Pupils put on virtual reality (VR) glasses and virtually enter the classroom. The teacher is also present. During the lesson, they can, for example, raise their hands and ask questions. The method could signal the future of home education.

The company is currently working on introducing the project to several schools. Ultimately, they hope to inspire educational authorities with their project.

Translated by: Bob

Source: Studio040