Curfew abolished: has Eindhoven cheered too early?

The atmosphere at the market was almost jubilant on Tuesday afternoon after the curfew was abolished. But maybe Eindhoven jumped for joy too early…

The curfew has been abolished! A market trader said how it comes as a great relief for local youth. “And that you can walk the dog with two people again!” Almost all young people reacted happily. An older couple was more indifferent: “We never go out after nine o’clock. For us, the curfew doesn’t make much sense. So we don’t notice it very much.”

Translated by: Bob

Source: Studio040