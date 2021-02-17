Budget for Koningsdag in Eindhoven: €1.75 million

This year, €1.75 million will be set aside for the organisation of Koningsdag (King’s Day), the city council said. This year, the Royal Family will be visiting Eindhoven.

The lion’s share of the money will go to the programme and production. This includes stages, lighting, sound, decorations, and business management. Because this year’s celebration will be different due to the pandemic, the programme is partly digital. To make that possible, extra money has been reserved for insurance.

Secret locations

The Mayor and Aldermen wrote: “It will not be a traditional Koningsdag with a physical route through the city. Due to corona, we want as few visitors in the city as possible. We are assuming the physical presence of the Royal Family, but at closed and secret locations. We see viewers at home more as ‘participants’, they can participate interactively.”

Huge job

The council says the event, which is no small feat, will be good for the city’s image and marketing. ‘The preparation time is short and the challenges are great. We will need a digital platform that is robust and secure enough for an event of this magnitude. And we will have to comply with the corona measures that will be in place at that time’.

The budget for Koningsdag is largely funded by the municipality, with provincial authorities also contributing.

Translated by: Bob

Source: Studio040