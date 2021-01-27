Almost as many protests as in 2019

Last year, there were many demonstrations in Eindhoven.

In 2019, the number of protests in the city skyrocketed. That high number was almost matched last year. According to the municipality, in 2020, 130 applications were received for a demonstration in the city. Of these, 115 went ahead. In 2019, the received 126 requests were registered. The years before that, there were only 51 applications, of which 20 were held.

In recent years, various demonstrations have received a lot of attention and caused a stir. Farmers came to Eindhoven, for example, to protest against the nitrogen rules. An estimated 1,700 people also assembled in the city centre to speak out against racism.

Small protests too

There were demonstrations against all the measures taken to try and contain COVID-19. There were also many small protests. For instance, groups of Poles and Belarusians wanted to draw attention to the turmoil in their home countries.

There is no clear explanation for the increase in recent years. However, it’s been a trend in the Netherlands for some time. In 2020, the corona crisis played a role. Various action groups took to the streets in Eindhoven to rebel against all the restrictive measures.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven