Second vaccination centre opened

The regional Municipal Health Service (GGD) has opened another vaccination location.

They want to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19. From Monday, Sporthal De Braak in Helmond will serve as a new vaccination centre. The official vaccination programme began in Southeast Brabant last week.

In the Indoor Sports Centre in Eindhoven, 400 vaccinations are administered every day. First for care workers only, then it’s the turn of all vulnerable residents. The first elderly people have already been vaccinated.

Two + two

According to the GGD, there should be a good spread of vaccination locations in Southeast Brabant. With the hall in Helmond, there are now two. However, the GGD wants to open two more.

These will be in Best and Valkenswaard. The GGD states that the speed of the vaccination programme depends on the number of vaccines available.

