Council to give cash-strapped families saving tips

Eindhoven’s city council is going to give some of its residents tips on how to deal with their money woes.

The municipality is going to distribute a Geldkrant (Money newspaper) to some 90,000 households. This newspaper contains not only savings tips and financial arrangements. It also has details of an organisation to which people can direct their money questions.

The newspaper will go to every household in the Eindhoven region. Except for those people who have ‘no-no’ stickers on their doors.

There is a need for such a source of information. Because of the corona crisis, the city council is seeing more and more people in financial difficulties.

“Think, for example, of business owners, self-employed persons, and young people with a zero-hours contract,” Councilor Renate Richters says. “Their incomes are falling. That leads to financial issues.”

Affects kids

“There are also people who were struggling or even living in poverty. Even before this crisis. We know this has a major impact on them and their children’s development opportunities.”

“We’ve, therefore, recently adopted a new approach to combating poverty. One of its goals is to bring assistance schemes to more people’s attention. They must use these too,” says Richters.

The council designed the newspaper along with the Dutch National Institute for Budget Information. This is an independent foundation that informs and advises on household finances.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven