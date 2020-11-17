Not all commercial test streets abiding by rules

Not all commercial corona test streets in the region abide by the rules. Supervision is there, but there are many commercial test streets. Hence, the perspective is getting a bit blurred.

That is reported by the ED. Not all test lanes would comply equally well with the rules of the RIVM, the Ministry and the Municipal Health Service (GGD). For example, several providers are not involving doctors in their commercial corona test lanes.

Although commercial test lanes are obliged to report positive cases to the GGDs, this has not yet been regulated centrally. The process is laborious. Experts fear that this will lead to a distorted picture of the infection figures. Testing is now also taking place in commercial test lanes. “We don’t have any data on this,” Diederik Gommers, a member of the Outbreak Management Team, signaled on Friday evening on Radio 1.

The Health Care and Youth Inspector is squeezing itself into different places to get the commercially set up test streets. The number of new corona test lanes are increasing. It seems like a lucrative business. According to the ED, the purchase price of a rapid test is between 5 and 8 euros. Commercial testers charge between 100 and 200 euros, or even more for a test.

