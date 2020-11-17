A boost for MMC staffs

MMC hospital staffs have been under tremendous pressure in recent weeks. The hospital has, therefore, cheered them up by boosting their morale.

On Monday, Ladies’ Circle 29 De Kempen presented them a plate full of delicacies. They organised a small token of thanks with sausage rolls, bananas and chocolate.

Several actions applauded the hospital staffs when the corona crisis begun this year. From soccer supporters to fire departments and police showed their appreciation. In the second wave, the situation looks more dismal.

The delicacies were therefore a welcome surprise for the care workers.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.