COVID-19: Fewer new cases in Eindhoven; most in Valkenswaard

Eindhoven has the lowest number of coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the region.

That’s according to the Dutch Health Department figures for 21 October to 3 November. In Eindhoven, the virus infected 625 people in every 100,000 inhabitants during those two weeks. In total there are 1,466 Eindhoven residents have tested COVID-19 positive.

Relatively speaking, that’s much less than in several of the city’s suburbs. The infection rate is high in Geldrop-Mierlo, Veldhoven, and Valkenswaard. In these three municipalities, 831, 862 and 875 people, respectively, out of a population of 100,000 are infected with the virus.

However, the absolute numbers are considerably lower. Between 21 October and 3 November, 330 people tested positive in Geldrop-Mierlo. That was 392 in Veldhoven and 273 in Valkenswaard.

Other municipalities’ numbers also higher

In Best, Son en Breugel, Nuenen and Waalre, the relative number of infections was also somewhat higher than in Eindhoven. The relative number of infections in these towns is between 650 and 750 per 100,000 inhabitants. Again, the absolute figures are much lower with 196, 121, 153 and 132 infections, respectively.

In Eindhoven, nine people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last two weeks. Waalre lost three of its inhabitants to this infection. In the other suburbs, one person died, except in Nuenen, where there was no loss of life due to this novel coronavirus strain.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven