Airport passenger numbers down again

The partial lockdown is affecting the Dutch aviation sector too.

Eindhoven Airport has seen the number of passengers fall considerably since the government introduced stricter anti-corona measures. The number of flights arriving and departing from the airport has decreased considerably since 14 October, That’s when the lockdown took effect.

The week of 5 October is the last full week before the new rules were implemented. Then a total of 338 flights arrived and departed from the airport. These flights carried some 34,000 passengers.

Two weeks later, that number had fallen by a third. There were still 276 flights departing from the airport, but they only carried 22,000 people.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven