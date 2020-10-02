Uncertainty regarding visitors at Muziekgebouw and Parktheater

For the large halls in Eindhoven, there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding the number of visitors allowed inside.

Among others, Muziekgebouw, Parktheater, Effenaar and Natlab applied for an exemption immediately after the introduction of stricter rules to combat corona crisis. With the exception of the Natlab, no one yet knows what’s the state of affairs. For Natlab, an exemption isn’t necessary. The largest hall in Natlab can accommodate 34 people. Other institutions are waiting for the permit of the municipality.

Muziekgebouw

The Muziekgebouw is quite troubled. An afternoon performance could go ahead, but the number had been reduced to 30 visitors. They still don’t know if larger performances may go on. Those performance can only take place once the permit has been obtained. The Muziekgebouw hopes to get the permission. Hence, they’ve not yet cancelled big performances. “There’s no hard deadline, but around 16.00 hours we really need to know. If we cancel it, we also have to send an e-mail to the visitors that the performance will not take place”, a spokesperson says. They expect a lot of callers who are in a state of uncertainty.

Park Theatre

The Parktheater is also in a state of uncertainty, despite the fact that they applied for the license immediately. There are no problems for tonight. There is an opera dinner show on the agenda. They’ve spread the visitors over three different rooms to make it corona proof.

Source: www.studio040.nl

