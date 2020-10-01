Primary school in Aalst-Waalre closes as teachers test positive for coronavirus

Christoffel primary school in Aalst-Waalre closed yesterday after three of its teachers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Eindhovens Dagblad, a local newspaper, states that the school became aware of the infections on Tuesday this week. Although they do not think that anyone else has been infected, they are playing it safe by closing the school for a few days.

It will remain closed until Friday, 2 October. The school plans to inform pupils and teachers on Sunday whether they can reopen on Monday.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman