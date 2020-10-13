GGD to open test location in Valkenswaard

GGD Zuidoost-Brabant will open a test location in Valkenswaard. The municipality has chosen this location because it is easily accessible for residents from the southern part of the region.

The location will be on the Den Dries parking lot at the Pastoor Heerkensdreef. Another point, that was important for the GGD was the possibility of placing ‘winterproof’ test sites.

These kind of mobile units are already located at the test sites in Helmond, Eindhoven and now also in Valkenswaard.

Replacing the test location in Eersel, the test location in Valkenswaard is going to be open.

Source: www.studio040.nl

