Free masks for the poor

The Municipality of Eindhoven is providing the less fortunate of the city with free masks.

They can then comply with the urgent advice to wear a mask in public spaces. Several political parties submitted a motion. It calls on the council to make the masks available.

“We’d like everyone to be able to comply with the [Dutch] cabinet’s measures, and wear a mask”, CDA councillor, Linda Hofman, says about the motion.

Councillor Renate Richters says that the municipality has already taken action to arrange for masks for the poor. “We’re assuming we need two washable masks per person. That’s for a group of 5,000 in total”, she says.

No questions asked

“We’re going to distribute them via the food banks and WIJeindhoven. Without registration or hassle. We won’t ask people about their income.”

The masks have been ordered. The council has some important conditions. The masks must be reusable and environmentally friendly.

They must also not be and made by child labour. Richter says they still have enough masks in stock until the new order is delivered. Following Councillor Richters’ response, Councillor Hofman decided to withdraw the motion.

Source: Studio040

