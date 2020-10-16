Free face masks for people with minimum income in Waalre

The Waalre municipality offers a helping hand to people with a minimum income. For these people, buying protective equipment to combat corona is too expensive.

As per the measures taken by the Cabinet, face masks are now compulsory in more and more places. Face masks are compulsory not only on public transport, but also in schools, in stores and in public buildings. Face masks cost very little. But, for people who only have a few euros a week to spend, it is sometimes too much anyway.

Just like in other places in the region, face masks and handkerchiefs are therefore made available free of charge for people with minimum income in Waalre.

The city council of Waalre promised this in the council on Tuesday evening. The local Labour party (PvdA) had asked for this. Other parties joined in. The decision follows after municipalities in the area had already decided to make these funds available free of charge for people of minimum income.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.