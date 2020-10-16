Number of unemployment benefits in Eindhoven and suburbs decrease

The number of unemployment benefits in Eindhoven decreased by 3.4 percent in September compared to August.

In real time numbers, this means that a total of 154 people did not have to use unemployment benefits than in the previous month. The number of unemployment (WW) benefits also declined in the suburbs.

In Geldrop-Mierlo, the number of unemployment benefit recipients decreased by 36 persons. This is 5 percent of the total. In Waalre, three people were receiving WW benefit, 1 percent of all WW recipients.

Also in Best, Nuenen, Valkenswaard and Veldhoven the number of WW benefits decreased by 2 to 5 percent of the total number of people entitled to WW benefits.

Highlight

In Son en Breugel, the relative decrease in WW benefits was the largest. In the municipality the number of WW’ers decreased with twenty persons, 7.4 percent of the total.

Social Assistance Benefit

Does this mean that fewer people are unemployed? The report does not clarify that. It is possible that some of the people who have left the WW have gone into Social assistance benefit program. Eindhoven municipality is going to announce end October the number of people getting social assistance support benefits in this region.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.