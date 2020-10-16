ASML the most reputed company in the Netherlands

The University of Amsterdam (UvA) has conducted a study. In their study, ASML has come out as the company with the best reputation in the Netherlands.

According to the study commissioned by management platform MT, people from the Dutch business world consider ASML to be the best company in the Netherlands.

ASML is especially praised for the quality of its products and the way it treats its employees and customers. The chip machine manufacturer is also doing well in the field of sustainability.

Another company from the Brabant is also doing well in the Dutch business world. De Efteling is third on the list.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.