Eersel street corona test centre to reopen

The test street in Eersel, which was previously closed as a new test street came up in Valkenswaard, may reopen anyway.

The GGD Southeast Brabant and Security Region Brabant Southeast (VRBZO) are discussing a new function for this test street. The chances are that this test street shall cater to testing priority target groups.

For example, the healthcare personnel or educational personnel could use the test street. If this test centre is opened, then healthcare and education staffs may get faster corona tests.

The cabinet believes that healthcare workers are very important in combating the virus. Teachers are also mentioned as new users of the test street. If too many teachers stay at home, classes may have to stop.

A final decision about the test street in Eersel has not yet been made. At the beginning of November it will be announced what will happen in this test street.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.